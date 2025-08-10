Previous
Twisting Madness by sewfree
Photo 374

Twisting Madness

Another photo from the fair of two sheep resting with turquoise coats. Their lunch of hay is in the middle.

Ha Ha ! Did they get caught in a windstorm?
Marj

ace
@sewfree
Dorothy ace
Makes me want to sing “when the wind comes whipping down the plain” 🎶
August 11th, 2025  
