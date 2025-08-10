Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 374
Twisting Madness
Another photo from the fair of two sheep resting with turquoise coats. Their lunch of hay is in the middle.
Ha Ha ! Did they get caught in a windstorm?
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
483
photos
32
followers
41
following
102% complete
View this month »
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
Latest from all albums
82
371
83
84
372
373
85
374
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Daily
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2025
Dorothy
ace
Makes me want to sing “when the wind comes whipping down the plain” 🎶
August 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close