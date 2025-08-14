Previous
Road to the Labyrinth - Abstract #14 by sewfree
Photo 378

Road to the Labyrinth - Abstract #14

My Mundane Road that I live on, turns into a brick road narrowing to the threshold of this spiraling labyrinth. Nostalgic venders sell their goods in this Steam Punk world. The real red car (photo) turns into a cartoon along the cobbles hiding (August Word Hidden) a vender that sells crafts. A 3-D created cat is crossing in front of the car.

Combining challenges

Adding to Text to Image but a share of this photo is real and the cat is added so ??
i) Labyrinth
(ii) Threshold
Adding words:
County Fair
Steam Punk
Venders with crafts

Using:
https://deepai.org/machine-learning-model/watercolor-painting-generator

Be Funky.com

Cannon Pro Editing program
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
103% complete

