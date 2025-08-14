Road to the Labyrinth - Abstract #14

My Mundane Road that I live on, turns into a brick road narrowing to the threshold of this spiraling labyrinth. Nostalgic venders sell their goods in this Steam Punk world. The real red car (photo) turns into a cartoon along the cobbles hiding (August Word Hidden) a vender that sells crafts. A 3-D created cat is crossing in front of the car.Combining challengesAdding to Text to Image but a share of this photo is real and the cat is added so ??i) Labyrinth(ii) ThresholdAdding words:County FairSteam PunkVenders with craftsUsing:Be Funky.comCannon Pro Editing program