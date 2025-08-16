Sign up
Previous
Photo 380
Veiled Hydrangea after the Rain - Abstract #16
It finally rained yesterday, bringing needed water to my hydrangeas. My Rebel macro setting was used for this image. Using the Cannon Pro Editing, I deepened the color and adjusted my lighting. Next, I used BeFunky.com to create an abstract look
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
1
1
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Tags
abstractaug2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love this
August 16th, 2025
