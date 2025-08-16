Previous
Veiled Hydrangea after the Rain - Abstract #16 by sewfree
Veiled Hydrangea after the Rain - Abstract #16

It finally rained yesterday, bringing needed water to my hydrangeas. My Rebel macro setting was used for this image. Using the Cannon Pro Editing, I deepened the color and adjusted my lighting. Next, I used BeFunky.com to create an abstract look
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Marj

@sewfree
Christine Sztukowski
Love this
August 16th, 2025  
