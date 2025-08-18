Previous
Red Shoes Reimagined - Abstract #18 by sewfree
Photo 382

Red Shoes Reimagined - Abstract #18

My Red Shoes have had a metamorphosis and fragmentation.

https://365project.org/sewfree/extra/2025-08-18
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool.
August 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact