Interesting - Abstract #19 by sewfree
Photo 383

Interesting - Abstract #19

My day started slow and then quickly changed.

This zoom burst is not dramatic but I find it curious. Working with settings and turned on a side light. It totally changed the color and effect. This started as a ball of bulky yarn.
19th August 2025

Marj

ace
@sewfree
104% complete

