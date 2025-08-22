Sign up
Photo 386
Pixel Patchwork - Abstract #22
Digital patchwork refers to combining diverse digital elements—images, text, or data—into a unified composition.
I have many patchwork quilts and some in progress that could be photographed. Experimenting today with making something different.
This started as a mistaken photo of my computer screen. Editing with BeFunky to create a pattern that appears to be patchwork.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Tags
patchwork
,
august25words
,
abstractaug2025
