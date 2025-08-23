Previous
Looking for Time in the Dark - Abstract #23 by sewfree
Looking for Time in the Dark - Abstract #23

My smart watch slipped into the dark, and I boldly followed with my camera.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Marj

@sewfree
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
August 23rd, 2025  
Sue Schaar
Very unique capture.
August 23rd, 2025  
