Waffle Maker Awakens - Abstract #24 by sewfree
Waffle Maker Awakens - Abstract #24

The humble waffle maker awakens. Against a contrasting backdrop, it sheds its ho-hum appearance.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
