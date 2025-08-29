Previous
A Camera Captures a Photo of a Fish - Abstract # 28 by sewfree
Photo 393

A Camera Captures a Photo of a Fish - Abstract # 28

Abstract means existing in thought or idea.

This disposable camera wants to take photos of fish.

Stock image was used for the background
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Marj

@sewfree
