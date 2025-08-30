Previous
Frankenstein Lurking - Abstract #30 by sewfree
Frankenstein Lurking - Abstract #30

Happy Frankenstein Day !


Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley was born on August 30, 1797. She wrote the novel Frankenstein in 1816. This holiday was created to honor Mary Shelley and Frankenstein.

I used BeFunky.com to change my horizon photo into a haunted abstract and then added a graphic image of Frankenstein in the edge of the photo.
Very cool
August 31st, 2025  
