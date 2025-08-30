Frankenstein Lurking - Abstract #30

Happy Frankenstein Day !





Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley was born on August 30, 1797. She wrote the novel Frankenstein in 1816. This holiday was created to honor Mary Shelley and Frankenstein.



I used BeFunky.com to change my horizon photo into a haunted abstract and then added a graphic image of Frankenstein in the edge of the photo.

