Photo 394
Frankenstein Lurking - Abstract #30
Happy Frankenstein Day !
Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley was born on August 30, 1797. She wrote the novel Frankenstein in 1816. This holiday was created to honor Mary Shelley and Frankenstein.
I used BeFunky.com to change my horizon photo into a haunted abstract and then added a graphic image of Frankenstein in the edge of the photo.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
frankenstein
abstractaug2025
edah25-08
bkb in the city
ace
Very cool
August 31st, 2025
