Previous
Photo 395
The Sky Overhead - Abstract #31
Silhouettes of the tree branches as I took this night photo. The moon is trying to peak out.
I had to erase the power lines and used BeFunky to bring out the silhouette of the trees.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
Marj
@sewfree
Photo Details
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
moon
august25words
abstractaug2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely framed
September 1st, 2025
