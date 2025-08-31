Previous
The Sky Overhead - Abstract #31 by sewfree
The Sky Overhead - Abstract #31

Silhouettes of the tree branches as I took this night photo. The moon is trying to peak out.

I had to erase the power lines and used BeFunky to bring out the silhouette of the trees.
31st August 2025

Marj

@sewfree
Lovely framed
September 1st, 2025  
