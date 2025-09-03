Previous
Blueprint to Reality: A Building's Transformation by sewfree
Blueprint to Reality: A Building's Transformation

Happy Skyscraper Day !

A day to celebrate tall multi-story buildings. These are symbols of progress, pride, and possibility. The 3rd of September was chosen to commemorate the first master architect of high-rise buildings, Louis Sullivan. He was born in Boston on the 3rd of September 1856. He created his own brand of Art Nouveau. Some observers apply the word "skyscraper" to buildings of at least 20 stories. The framing of a skyscraper provides structural support and defines its shape so I am adding this to the Mundane frame challenge.
Christine Sztukowski ace
It feels like a leaning tall building , very captivating
September 3rd, 2025  
