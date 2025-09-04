Sign up
Photo 399
Photo 399
A Ferry Good Time
Spent the day at Owen Beach in Tacoma, Washington. It was interesting to watch the ferry cross back and forth during the afternoon. I spotted a couple of harbor seals close to shore but they took a deep dive before I could get my camera.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
1
1
Tags
beach
,
park
,
landscape
,
sound
,
puget
,
ferry.
Renee Salamon
ace
Nice composition
September 5th, 2025
