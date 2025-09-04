Previous
A Ferry Good Time by sewfree
Photo 399

A Ferry Good Time

Spent the day at Owen Beach in Tacoma, Washington. It was interesting to watch the ferry cross back and forth during the afternoon. I spotted a couple of harbor seals close to shore but they took a deep dive before I could get my camera.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
109% complete

Renee Salamon ace
Nice composition
September 5th, 2025  
