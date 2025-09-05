Previous
Hold the Toppings, Please! by sewfree
Photo 400

Hold the Toppings, Please!

Happy National Cheese Pizza Day !!

The internet reports Americans consume approximately 350 slices of pizza every second? Wow!

Enjoy a cheese pizza today.

Having a pizza pretzel bite (includes a pepperoni slice) from Wetzel's. They serve this bite with a cheese sauce.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Yummy cheese
September 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact