Blue Becoming Blue by sewfree
Blue Becoming Blue

Reaching into July's archive for a sky photo. Taken at the waterfront Coupeville, Washington. The sky is melting into the water at this late afternoon hour.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Marj

@sewfree
