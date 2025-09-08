Happy National Ampersand Day!

“Life is too short for boring punctuation."



Happy Ampersand Day



A lighthearted and unconventional holiday to celebrate the ampersand’s unique charm.



The humble ampersand (&) slips into brand names almost unnoticed. It can elevate a brand’s logo.



Its earliest known appearance dates as far back as 79 AD. Found scratched into the walls of Pompeii.

