Happy National Ampersand Day!
“Life is too short for boring punctuation."
Happy Ampersand Day
A lighthearted and unconventional holiday to celebrate the ampersand’s unique charm.
The humble ampersand (&) slips into brand names almost unnoticed. It can elevate a brand’s logo.
Its earliest known appearance dates as far back as 79 AD. Found scratched into the walls of Pompeii.
8th September 2025
Tags
candy
,
sugar
,
ampersand
,
edah25-09
