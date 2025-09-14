Ding Dong ! Creamy Goodness Inside !

Happy Cream Filled Donut Day !



Not a Cream filled donut but a junk food cream filled cake.



One of the most famous cream-filled donuts is the Boston Cream donut, named for its resemblance to the Boston Cream Pie. The person responsible for first injecting cream inside of the donuts isn’t known. In the middle of the nineteenth century, filled donuts and molded desserts were popular. Fruit fillings were replaced with cream. Some have attributed this trend to the French chef Careme. People experimented with pastries during this era.



Cream-filled donuts continue to be popular and are sold alongside traditional ring-shaped donuts.



