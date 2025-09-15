Previous
“Earworm” (that catchy tune stuck in your head) by sewfree
My ears hurt because I continue to play a song over and over and it is now an earworm.

I found a cute Youtube: Song in My Head - The String Cheese Incident

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAFPpRjRbbk


15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
