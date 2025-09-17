Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 412
WWYD Echoes from the Stone
The storm has passed and the ground is flooded. The paddleboarder slices through the glassy surface. He never planned to come this way but a light in the central stone has been his guide.
WWYD - Composted a photo from my collection of photos taken at Owen Beach.
https://365project.org/sewfree/365/2025-09-04
Edited to Black and White / added some winter effects. Placed a light in the center stone.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
559
photos
36
followers
31
following
112% complete
View this month »
405
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
Latest from all albums
407
114
408
115
409
410
411
412
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Daily
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwyd-241
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close