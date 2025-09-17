Previous
WWYD Echoes from the Stone by sewfree
WWYD Echoes from the Stone

The storm has passed and the ground is flooded. The paddleboarder slices through the glassy surface. He never planned to come this way but a light in the central stone has been his guide.

WWYD - Composted a photo from my collection of photos taken at Owen Beach.
https://365project.org/sewfree/365/2025-09-04

Edited to Black and White / added some winter effects. Placed a light in the center stone.
Marj

@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
