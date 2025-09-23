Previous
Happy Apple Cider Vinegar Day by sewfree
Photo 418

Happy Apple Cider Vinegar Day

Sadly my Apple Cider Vinegar was in the back of my cupboard and is very old with particles.

It sounds odd for there to be a national holiday for apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar has a multitude of uses so this liquid is a bit of a miracle substance. Apple cider vinegar has a history that spans thousands of years. The invention of vinegar dates back to 5000 B.C. when the Babylonians produced vinegar from date palms and used it as a preservative. Vinegar is a key ingredient in pickling. This process extends the shelf life of foods by a large amount. This was especially necessary when people lived without refrigeration. Vinegar has been used as an affordable flavoring for foods.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
114% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very interesting! This past summer we read to put out small bowls of it to deter fruit flies. It seemed to help but not as quick as we had hoped.
September 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact