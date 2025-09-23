Happy Apple Cider Vinegar Day

Sadly my Apple Cider Vinegar was in the back of my cupboard and is very old with particles.



It sounds odd for there to be a national holiday for apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar has a multitude of uses so this liquid is a bit of a miracle substance. Apple cider vinegar has a history that spans thousands of years. The invention of vinegar dates back to 5000 B.C. when the Babylonians produced vinegar from date palms and used it as a preservative. Vinegar is a key ingredient in pickling. This process extends the shelf life of foods by a large amount. This was especially necessary when people lived without refrigeration. Vinegar has been used as an affordable flavoring for foods.