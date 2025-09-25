Retro Meets Reality

Joining the fiveplustwo-1990s challenge

Sept Word -Stuff



Nintendo Game Boy, released in 1989 dominated the 1990s as one of the most iconic handheld gaming devices. You can see the image of my head in the darkened screen. This game needs a new battery but likely still works. The Game Boy sits beside my DS game system in a box of Stuff that represents the past. The Nintendo DS system was released later and still works. Back in the day, these were my pocket-sized escapes during my long workday train and bus travels. A little gaming made every journey faster.