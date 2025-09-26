Previous
Botanical Bloom by sewfree
Botanical Bloom

Walking in the Rhododendron Garden on September 24th, I entered the Rutherford Conservatory. This is a special place for tropical Rhododendron species. My focus was on a relaxing walk but I took a photo series of different leaves on my cell phone.

When reviewing Cole Thompson's work, I was drawn to the plants. One looked like a photo from the Conservatory visit.

My edit is far from the tutorial but I picked up a tip or two. Yesterday, I worked on the edit with BeFunky. Today, this image is ready to show. Perhaps I should have cropped more but I like the multiple blooms.





