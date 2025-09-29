Cabin of Yesteryear

Log cabins are a rich part of architectural history. Crafted using a traditional log-building technique, these cabins features horizontally stacked logs interlocked at the corners with saddle and dovetail notching. Though constructed in 2000, it stands near the original site of Job Carr's cabin. Job Carr arrived in Olympia, Washington, in late 1864 at the age of fifty-one. He selected this site for the location near the water. Carr personally felled the surrounding trees to build his home, fitting notched logs together with care and using quartered saplings to seal the gaps. Cedar shingles on the roof, complete the rustic silhouette. Over time, a front porch and lean-to were added. Carr and his cat, Tom welcomed countless travelers. As the town grew, it did so around Carr’s cabin. This cabin is decorated for the event I was attending. A miniature cabin box in front is a little free library where you can leave a book and take a book.



