Black Iron & Kitchen Smoke

Black cast iron pots and skillets can be seen in this log cabin kitchen.



While attending an event in Old Town Tacoma, I visited the Job Carr log cabin to view the life style of the pioneer days. I can imagine Mr. Carr cooking a fish directly over an open flame which was common in the log cabin. The kitchen would have been a central part of his daily life, where people gathered to cook, eat, and socialize. The side barrel is handy for storage and a place to set things on. Note the sideboard with its drawers and a table for food prep. This kind of sideboard would have been essential for the pioneer kitchen, serving as both a prep station and storage hub. It has a nice upper area to store and show off dishes. Blue patterns carried cultural significance and nostalgia, linking settlers to their European heritage.

