Black Iron & Kitchen Smoke by sewfree
Photo 425

Black Iron & Kitchen Smoke

Black and kitchen were my blind picks from the browse by tag page

Black cast iron pots and skillets can be seen in this log cabin kitchen.

While attending an event in Old Town Tacoma, I visited the Job Carr log cabin to view the life style of the pioneer days. I can imagine Mr. Carr cooking a fish directly over an open flame which was common in the log cabin. The kitchen would have been a central part of his daily life, where people gathered to cook, eat, and socialize. The side barrel is handy for storage and a place to set things on. Note the sideboard with its drawers and a table for food prep. This kind of sideboard would have been essential for the pioneer kitchen, serving as both a prep station and storage hub. It has a nice upper area to store and show off dishes. Blue patterns carried cultural significance and nostalgia, linking settlers to their European heritage.
Peter Dulis ace
so ornate
September 30th, 2025  
