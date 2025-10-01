Previous
Bad Hair Day by sewfree
Bad Hair Day

Happy National Hair Day

This day was created in 2017 by a hair care company. The purpose is to highlight stylists, hair-products, and those who help keep hair looking its best. Hair is a powerful form of self-expression. Today reminds us that hair is a part of who we are, how we feel, and how we present ourselves.

After arriving from my aqua-aerobics class last night, I did nothing to my hair. I woke up with this mop head hair. Difficult to comb through.
