Bad Hair Day

Happy National Hair Day



This day was created in 2017 by a hair care company. The purpose is to highlight stylists, hair-products, and those who help keep hair looking its best. Hair is a powerful form of self-expression. Today reminds us that hair is a part of who we are, how we feel, and how we present ourselves.



After arriving from my aqua-aerobics class last night, I did nothing to my hair. I woke up with this mop head hair. Difficult to comb through.