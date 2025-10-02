Previous
Snowy Car Parked on the Lake by sewfree
Snowy Car Parked on the Lake

Happy Name Your Car Day !

Today is the perfect day to give your four-wheeled friend the name it deserves! Feeling whimsica,l so I created this fun compost. My car named Snowshoe Sonic, was the best car to navigate thru the snow. Car photo was taken in 2017 and the fisherman photo in July 2025.

I eased my snow-covered car into the only open spot by the lake. Mist is rising off the water. Just beyond the shoreline, a lone fisherman was standing in the water. A quick nod, then back to his line, wondering what he will catch today.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Marj

Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Well done cool editing
October 2nd, 2025  
