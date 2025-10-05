Patch of Plenty

Puget Sound Photographic Collectors Society hosted the "Camera Sale, Swap and Show." Tables were full of digital, antique, “user” and collectable cameras. Several tables exhibited unusual photographic collectables from the collections of members. I was tempted by the free table with digital cameras but I purchased a very beat-up, cheap GE digital camera. It slides in my pocket better than my cell phone. On the way back to my home, I pulled over at this pumpkin patch. On the right side, workers continue to harvest pumpkins. In the distance, white vender tents can be seen from the weekend special harvest event. I did not have the right setting but with editing, I like the outcome on this cloudy day.