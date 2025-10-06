Happy National Noodle Day

This day is part of the National Pasta Month.



Some of the different types of noodles available include spaghetti, rotini, linguine. My photo is Farfalle. Humans have been making noodles for over 4,000 years. Chinese noodles date back to the Han Dynasty during the third century. Noodles and farfalle are made from similar ingredients. Both are usually boiled in water until tender. Farfalle and noodles are used in savory dishes and often paired with sauces, vegetables, meats, or broths just like noodles. Both can be served hot or cold, in soups, salads, stir-fries, or baked dishes.

