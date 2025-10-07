Previous
Strike up the Band, it’s Happy Frappuccino Day! by sewfree
Photo 432

Strike up the Band, it’s Happy Frappuccino Day!

Photo taken September 5th. A parade for the start of the Washington State Fair

Frappuccino is a blended iced coffee. Frappuccino was first created in 1992 by a coffee shop called The Coffee Connection in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The drink was inspired by a frozen cappuccino tasted in Seattle. Starbucks acquired the Coffee Connection and a granita machine was used instead of a blender to re-create the drink.

Today, this drink comes in many flavors and varieties even in cans and glass containers to add to a lunch box.

While they’re a tasty treat, it’s good to enjoy them in moderation or opt for lighter versions due to the high sugar content.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
118% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact