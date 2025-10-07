Strike up the Band, it’s Happy Frappuccino Day!

Photo taken September 5th. A parade for the start of the Washington State Fair



Frappuccino is a blended iced coffee. Frappuccino was first created in 1992 by a coffee shop called The Coffee Connection in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The drink was inspired by a frozen cappuccino tasted in Seattle. Starbucks acquired the Coffee Connection and a granita machine was used instead of a blender to re-create the drink.



Today, this drink comes in many flavors and varieties even in cans and glass containers to add to a lunch box.



While they’re a tasty treat, it’s good to enjoy them in moderation or opt for lighter versions due to the high sugar content.

