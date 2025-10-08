Sign up
Photo 433
Brownie Bliss
Chocolate Brownie for this week's 52wc-2025 challenge- Chocolate theme.
This treat is the perfect blend of rich chocolate and comfort. A timeless treat.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
0
0
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
585
photos
37
followers
31
following
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
Views
2
365 Daily
E1486 TW
8th October 2025 6:34am
Tags
chocolate
,
brownie
,
52wc-2025-w41
