Previous
Brownie Bliss by sewfree
Photo 433

Brownie Bliss

Chocolate Brownie for this week's 52wc-2025 challenge- Chocolate theme.

This treat is the perfect blend of rich chocolate and comfort. A timeless treat.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact