Previous
Photo 434
The Skeleton Next Door
Reaching back to Sept 27th for this photo.
Driving down the street, I saw this skeleton out the corner of my eye. He was wearing a Seahawk shirt. No space to pull over, so I stopped the car and quickly jumped out to take the photo.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
1
0
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
586
photos
37
followers
31
following
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Daily
Camera
Galaxy A36 5G
Taken
27th September 2025 3:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
skeleton
,
seahawks
Shirley
ace
Love it
October 10th, 2025
