Afternoon Light and Trees by sewfree
Afternoon Light and Trees

Tree-lined urban neighborhood street is a blend of nature and structure. Taken on September 27th. The interplay of sunlight and leaves casts interesting shadows on the grass.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Marj

@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
