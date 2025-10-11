Enter If You Dare

This giant skeleton welcomes you at the gateway to an epic corn maze. Hosted by Sidhu Farms in Puyallup, Washington, their annual harvest festival is packed with seasonal spooky fun. I braved the winding maze, navigating the 3D map with special glasses. Along the way, three word games were presented to help reveal clues to assist you on the path. The theme was Loch Ness Monster with one trivia word game involving 18 questions about Nessie. I missed a few clues, but in the end-I made it out in one piece.