Previous
Enter If You Dare by sewfree
Photo 436

Enter If You Dare

This giant skeleton welcomes you at the gateway to an epic corn maze. Hosted by Sidhu Farms in Puyallup, Washington, their annual harvest festival is packed with seasonal spooky fun. I braved the winding maze, navigating the 3D map with special glasses. Along the way, three word games were presented to help reveal clues to assist you on the path. The theme was Loch Ness Monster with one trivia word game involving 18 questions about Nessie. I missed a few clues, but in the end-I made it out in one piece.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact