Photo 437
Quiet Field, Power Wires Above
Happy Farmer's Day !
This day is to honor hardworking farmers. Yesterday, I was at Sidhu Farm. Taking a hayride was part of the harvest festival. The ride took us to the outer areas of the farm. My photo shows a field with power wires overhead.
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Tags
landscape
,
farm
,
edah25-10
