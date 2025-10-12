Previous
Quiet Field, Power Wires Above by sewfree
Photo 437

Quiet Field, Power Wires Above

Happy Farmer's Day !

This day is to honor hardworking farmers. Yesterday, I was at Sidhu Farm. Taking a hayride was part of the harvest festival. The ride took us to the outer areas of the farm. My photo shows a field with power wires overhead.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
