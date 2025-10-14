Sign up
Photo 439
Photo 439
Light Reimagined
Another photo from experimenting yesterday with my little used GE camera. I am catching a some rain drops from early morning. This shot had to be edited due to over exposure but I like this effect.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
1
0
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
592
photos
37
followers
31
following
120% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Daily
Camera
E1486 TW
Taken
13th October 2025 2:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
flowers
,
leaves
,
raindrop
,
plants
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture of the raindrops and flower buds - Lovely fresh green !
October 14th, 2025
