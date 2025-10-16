Bracelet Basket

Mundane : Basket



Pentecost marks the beginning of the early harvest season—a time traditionally celebrated 50 days after Passover or Easter Sunday. Rooted in biblical history and layered with diverse beliefs and interpretations, the number 50 holds deep symbolic significance. These bracelets, created with 50 beads, offer a meaningful space to reflect on faith, regardless of how one views the symbolism behind the number.





This photo was taken in Manual Mode on my little used GE camera. Not sure ?? how I set ISO etc. Reading the manual will be helpful to figure out how I got this outcome.



The basket is full of Pentecost, 50 bead bracelets, I have created for Christmas presents. These fleece pillows have been put together to present the gift.



