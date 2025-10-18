Lucky !

Finding parking in this heavily populated neighborhood feels like winning the lottery.



Curse of the modern age: Urban density means cars are packed into tight places on the street.



People spend a lot of time circling the block to find a space. In this older neighborhood, the street is narrow adding to the stress of the process. Rising vehicle ownership, new apartments and lack of planning may be behind this struggle. During this dark evening, visibility was limited. Parallel parking was difficult, but I safely navigated into a small space.



This photo taken with my small, used GE camera with the manual setting turned on vs the night setting

