Photo 444
Walk to the Light
What would you do?
Two ghostly figures walk down the cobblestone lane, drawn to the light.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Tags
wwyd-242
