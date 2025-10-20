Previous
Sloth Mode - Happy Sloth Day ! by sewfree
Even mannequin heads need beauty rest. Trying out various indoor settings on my GE camera.

Sloth day is a day to learn more about the world's slowest-moving mammal, raise awareness about the problems these animals are facing. Besides keeping our forests healthy, sloths inspire us to slow down. They are the slowest moving mammals on the planet.

This day was created in 2010 by the Aiunau Foundation, a non-profit organization whose mission is to work on wildlife conservation, headquartered in Colombia.
Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Photo Details

