MFIAC challenge, on the theme "My Town" by sewfree
Photo 446

MFIAC challenge, on the theme "My Town"

Autumn in an urban setting is a unique blend of contrast. Sprinkled in my collage are the colors of Fall. Change is in the air. Party City is now a new Five Below discount store. JoAnn's is a Spirit store. My favorite spot to take photos is at the Performing Arts Center. I was able to look down at the decorative netting over the transit center parking building. The balcony view from the center spot gives a broad view of the city center with the mall in the background. Autumn hues are rich and colorful in the city.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Zilli~ ace
Nice one!
October 21st, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage😊👍
October 21st, 2025  
