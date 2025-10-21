MFIAC challenge, on the theme "My Town"

Autumn in an urban setting is a unique blend of contrast. Sprinkled in my collage are the colors of Fall. Change is in the air. Party City is now a new Five Below discount store. JoAnn's is a Spirit store. My favorite spot to take photos is at the Performing Arts Center. I was able to look down at the decorative netting over the transit center parking building. The balcony view from the center spot gives a broad view of the city center with the mall in the background. Autumn hues are rich and colorful in the city.