Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 447
I'M NOT YELLING, I PROMISE!
Happy Caps Lock Day!
This lighthearted day invites us to reflect on our digital communication of the use of the Caps Lock key and what it says when messages are written in ALL CAPS.
This holiday was created in 2000 by a software developer who found the overuse of all-caps in emails and messages a bit absurd. The day nudges us to consider our tone in communications.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
600
photos
37
followers
31
following
122% complete
View this month »
440
441
442
443
444
445
446
447
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Daily
Camera
E1486 TW
Taken
22nd October 2025 6:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
computer
,
edah25-10
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close