I'M NOT YELLING, I PROMISE!

Happy Caps Lock Day!



This lighthearted day invites us to reflect on our digital communication of the use of the Caps Lock key and what it says when messages are written in ALL CAPS.



This holiday was created in 2000 by a software developer who found the overuse of all-caps in emails and messages a bit absurd. The day nudges us to consider our tone in communications.