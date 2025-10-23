Mole of Footsteps

Happy Mole Day !



Week 43 Challenge "Hundreds and Thousands Interpret as you like. IYKYK."

If You Know, You Know



October 23rd between 6:02 a.m. and 6:02 p.m is the date and time that comes from Avogadro's Number. Mole Day commemorates Avogadro's Number (6.02 x 10²³), which is a basic measuring unit in chemistry. Mole is an astronomically large number. Credit for the Mole unit was given to Amedeo Avogadro after he died in 1859. If you actually had a mole of footsteps, they would cover the entire Earth many times over, making the footprints in the sand a humorous understatement or "If You Know, You Know"



Drove through the Redondo Beach area yesterday and, of course, had to stop for photos with my old GE camera. The tiny LED screen gave me zero confidence. They looked awful! Once I got the photos home and viewed on the computer, they actually turned out quite pleasing. I like the very odd curve illusion of the boardwalk and the line in the incoming water. A blurred man above on the boardwalk appears to be very thoughtful.

