Abstract Autumn by sewfree
Abstract Autumn

On the road yesterday for appointments. Very rainy. Took this photo through the window and created a nice abstract. I was not on the road at this time. 😁
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Marj

@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Babs ace
Love it fav
October 25th, 2025  
