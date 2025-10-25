Sign up
Abstract Autumn
On the road yesterday for appointments. Very rainy. Took this photo through the window and created a nice abstract. I was not on the road at this time. 😁
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
Photo Details
Album
365 Daily
Tags
glass
abstract
abstract-92
Babs
ace
Love it fav
October 25th, 2025
