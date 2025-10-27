Paws of Terror

This holiday was started by an animal charity in the U.K. known as Cats Protection. The day raises awareness about the difficulties black cats face in being adopted.
In Japan, a black cat is considered good luck. However, in the United States, it has come to symbolize bad luck. In some parts of the world, if a black cat crosses your path, then it is considered a bad omen.
During the Halloween season, black cats complement Halloween decor. Nothing like a cat to add the finishing touch like having a black cat lounging in front of embellishments.
I was on pet-sitting duty while my daughter moved into her new apartment. The cat and dog were a little stressed. I posted a photo May 30th. This photo was not used because of the odd outcome. Maybe not the right setting on the camera or I moved during the photo?. This works perfectly for Halloween with a little editing.