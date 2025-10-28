Previous
Holiday Delights & Whimsical Sights by sewfree
Photo 453

Holiday Delights & Whimsical Sights

Happy National Chocolate Day!

In modern times, October 28 has become the recognized date in the United States for National Chocolate Day, thanks to the food industry.

This day offers a moment to savor something we often take for granted.

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt.” - Charles M Schulz

Last weekend, I stopped by the Tacoma Holiday Festival, where Puyallup Chocolates was one of the sponsors. I tried my luck with their digital prize wheel and won this little box of chocolates. The second photo captures a vender stall that was so packed, I could not squeeze in, so I snapped this shot from the entrance.


28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact