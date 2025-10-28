Holiday Delights & Whimsical Sights

In modern times, October 28 has become the recognized date in the United States for National Chocolate Day, thanks to the food industry.
This day offers a moment to savor something we often take for granted.
“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt.” - Charles M Schulz
Last weekend, I stopped by the Tacoma Holiday Festival, where Puyallup Chocolates was one of the sponsors. I tried my luck with their digital prize wheel and won this little box of chocolates. The second photo captures a vender stall that was so packed, I could not squeeze in, so I snapped this shot from the entrance.