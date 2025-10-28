Holiday Delights & Whimsical Sights

Happy National Chocolate Day!



In modern times, October 28 has become the recognized date in the United States for National Chocolate Day, thanks to the food industry.



This day offers a moment to savor something we often take for granted.



“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt.” - Charles M Schulz



Last weekend, I stopped by the Tacoma Holiday Festival, where Puyallup Chocolates was one of the sponsors. I tried my luck with their digital prize wheel and won this little box of chocolates. The second photo captures a vender stall that was so packed, I could not squeeze in, so I snapped this shot from the entrance.





