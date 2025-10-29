Previous
Jaws of Autumn by sewfree
Photo 454

Jaws of Autumn

A whimsical blow-up decoration at Redondo Beach Des Moines, WA.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
