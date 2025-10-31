Previous
Pocket-Sized Magic Box by sewfree
Photo 456

Pocket-Sized Magic Box

Happy National Magic Day !!

On All Hallow's Eve 1926, Harry Houdini died. Less than one year after this famous magician's death, Houdini Day was established. The day was later named Magic Day.

Treat every day like a magical adventure.

I purchased this cute wooden decoration last summer. There is a light inside.

