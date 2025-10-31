Sign up
Previous
Photo 456
Pocket-Sized Magic Box
Happy National Magic Day !!
On All Hallow's Eve 1926, Harry Houdini died. Less than one year after this famous magician's death, Houdini Day was established. The day was later named Magic Day.
Treat every day like a magical adventure.
I purchased this cute wooden decoration last summer. There is a light inside.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
609
photos
36
followers
30
following
124% complete
View this month »
Tags
halloween
,
magic
,
coffin
,
edah25-10
