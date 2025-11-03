Still Spooked in November

Hope this fits the challenge



While browsing through my photos from November 1st, I came across some of my edits. This particular image looks like it might be the original. It holds up pretty well without cropping or changing. That day, I had returned to the farms near the corn maze, hoping to find a farm stand still open. The rain made it tough, and I couldn’t find one worth stopping for. Instead, I pulled over near this weathered brick farmhouse. In the edited version, I cropped close to the house and converted it to black and white to make it spooky, so this must be the unedited original. The sun started to pop out so the lighting is nice.



I used the auto setting ( I think Landscape) on this little digital camera. Not sure if auto setting is allowed??

