Previous
Still Spooked in November by sewfree
Photo 459

Still Spooked in November

Hope this fits the challenge

While browsing through my photos from November 1st, I came across some of my edits. This particular image looks like it might be the original. It holds up pretty well without cropping or changing. That day, I had returned to the farms near the corn maze, hoping to find a farm stand still open. The rain made it tough, and I couldn’t find one worth stopping for. Instead, I pulled over near this weathered brick farmhouse. In the edited version, I cropped close to the house and converted it to black and white to make it spooky, so this must be the unedited original. The sun started to pop out so the lighting is nice.

I used the auto setting ( I think Landscape) on this little digital camera. Not sure if auto setting is allowed??
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
125% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact