Orchard Delights

Happy National Candy Day!



Fruit Delights, sometimes referred to as Aplets and Cotlets. One of my favorite treats. A candy similar to Turkish delight, associated with the state of Washington. The candy was first developed in 1918 by apple farmers as a way to dispose of surplus crops. A 2009 effort to legally designate Aplets & Cotlets as Washington's official candy failed. Versions of the candy are limited to those produced by Liberty Orchards of Cashmere, Washington. The company began limited retailing at national chain stores such as Target but the sales are most popular in Washington.



Candy first came to America in the 18th century from France and Britain. Only the wealthy were able to enjoy these new treats due to the lack of sugar processing. In the 1830s, during the Industrial Revolution, technological advances allowed candy to be accessible to more than just the rich. Candy stores were becoming an American tradition for children across the country with the introduction of Penny candy.



Photo is taken with a blue plaid background -- Blue is one of my favorite colors