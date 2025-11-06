Previous
Early Morning by sewfree
Photo 462

Early Morning

Yesterday, I was the passenger on an early appointment run. At 55 mph, I attempted some field shots with the sky. This one has a lot of negative space so perfect for this challenge
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Retired and live in the Pacific Northwest. My favorite subjects are the simple scenes and joys of everyday life. Editing is so much fun. Sometimes...
126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact